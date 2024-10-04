Consultation on barristers’ regulation: BSB response

In October 2023, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) initiated a public consultation to clarify its regulatory expectations for barristers' chambers. Following extensive roundtable discussions across England and Wales, and receiving 22 written responses, the consultation underscored the pivotal role chambers play in meeting regulatory objectives.

Rather than imposing new regulations, the BSB aims to streamline compliance by consolidating rules on a new webpage. This resource will clarify the requirements for practice management, providing flexibility for chambers of varying sizes to implement these rules. The BSB also plans to enhance its supervision approach, supporting smaller chambers in adopting best practices and encouraging collaboration.

Mark Neale, Director General of the BSB, stated, "A near universal message we heard was that chambers would find it helpful to have a consolidated set of regulatory requirements. We hope that the new dedicated section of our website will prove helpful in bringing together all of our rules in one place."

The BSB's response aligns with its belief that chambers can collectively improve standards, equality, and access to justice. The new resources will aid in promoting best practices across all chambers, ensuring consistency while allowing flexibility for different operational structures.