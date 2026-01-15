The independent Sentencing Council has initiated a 12-week public consultation focused on developing a comprehensive set of guidelines pertaining to housing offences. This consultation encompasses two major areas: the unlawful eviction of occupiers and the unlawful harassment of occupiers. Additionally, it includes four proposed guidelines that address issues related to houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and housing standards.

This initiative is open to a diverse audience, welcoming participation from the public, members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, and those engaged in criminal justice or the private rented sector. The forthcoming guidelines aim to offer the first structured approach to sentencing in cases of housing offences, addressing a gap that currently exists in judicial guidance.

Lady Justice May, Chair of the Sentencing Council, emphasised the significance of clear guidelines by stating “Housing offences such as unlawful eviction can have a devastating impact. There is currently limited guidance for courts on sentencing for these offences; consequently, a risk of inconsistency in how such offences are sentenced across the country. While the number of defendants sentenced for these offences is currently low, it is important that the courts approach sentencing with clarity and consistency.”

Members of the public and interested parties have until 9 April to submit their responses to the consultation, contributing to a more consistent legal framework surrounding housing offences.