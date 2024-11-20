Construction partner joins Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office

Clarke Willmott LLP has announced the appointment of James Williams as a partner in its construction team. Based in the Cardiff office, Williams brings over two decades of experience in non-contentious construction law, with expertise spanning city regeneration projects, office developments, hotels, residential properties, and sports stadia.

Having worked in the UK, Australia, and the Middle East, Williams is well-versed in international and domestic standard contracts, including JCT, NEC, and FIDIC. He previously served as a partner at Acuity Law in Cardiff and is recognised as a leading individual by Legal 500 and Chambers UK 2025.

“It’s great to have James on board,” said Vicky Kells, head of Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office. “His extensive experience strengthens our real estate and construction capabilities.”

Williams expressed enthusiasm for his new role: “Clarke Willmott’s real estate credentials in Cardiff are unparalleled. I’m eager to support clients on development agreements, building contracts, and financing for construction projects.”

Clarke Willmott’s construction team advises clients across green energy, infrastructure, housing, and retail sectors, offering comprehensive guidance on procurement processes.

With this appointment, the firm, celebrating its 135th anniversary, reaffirms its commitment to expanding expertise in key markets across its national offices.