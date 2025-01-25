Construction dispute resolved in Manchester court

Introduction

The High Court in Manchester recently handed down a significant judgment in a construction dispute between Placefirst Construction Limited and CAR Construction (North East) Limited. The case revolved around the enforcement of an adjudicator's decision requiring Placefirst to pay CAR over £867,000. The central issues concerned the validity of payment and payless notices under the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996.

Background

The dispute originated from a construction project in Durham, where Placefirst was the contractor and CAR the subcontractor. The adjudicator's decision in October 2024 ordered Placefirst to pay CAR, following Placefirst's failure to serve valid payment or payless notices. CAR sought enforcement through Part 7 proceedings, while Placefirst countered with a Part 8 claim for a final determination on the validity of its notices.

Legal Proceedings

The case was heard by His Honour Judge Stephen Davies, who considered whether Placefirst had served a valid payment notice or payless notice. The court examined the contractual terms and statutory provisions under the Construction Act, focusing on whether Placefirst's notices met the required standards.

Key Issues

The court identified two primary issues: firstly, whether Placefirst served a payment notice in compliance with the Act and the subcontract; secondly, whether the payless notice was invalid due to premature service. Placefirst needed to succeed on either point to avoid enforcement of the adjudicator's decision.

Judgment

Judge Davies concluded that Placefirst's payless notice was valid, determining that it was not served prematurely. The court found that the notice complied with statutory requirements and was not given before the relevant payment notice. Additionally, the court held that Placefirst's subcontract payment certificate constituted a valid payment notice, separate from the payless notice.

Implications

This judgment underscores the importance of adhering to statutory and contractual notice requirements in construction contracts. It highlights the necessity for clear and timely communication between parties to avoid costly disputes. The decision also clarifies the interpretation of payment and payless notices under the Construction Act.

Conclusion

The court's ruling in favour of Placefirst provides a valuable precedent for future construction disputes, particularly regarding the interpretation and timing of payment notices. It reinforces the need for contractors and subcontractors to ensure compliance with statutory obligations to avoid enforcement actions.

Learn More

