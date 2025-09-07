Constantine Law, the agile employment and regulatory specialist law firm, has officially launched a new Business Immigration practice with the strategic recruitment of two esteemed partners, Alex Finch and Rebecca Tester. This significant step reflects the firm's ambition to establish itself as the leading consultant-led law firm focusing on workplace matters in the UK. Finch and Tester, who were previously colleagues at Fragomen, a renowned global immigration services provider, come together to develop this new practice.

With their arrival, the firm now boasts a total of 18 partners and an overall staff count of 25 fee earners. Alex Finch brings to Constantine Law a wealth of experience as a highly regarded immigration lawyer and is well-versed in UK immigration law and compliance. His expertise spans across various sectors, providing counsel to global companies, SMEs, private clients, and family offices. Finch is celebrated for his comprehensive knowledge in business immigration, including sponsored work, licence applications, and personal immigration, and has been recognised in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom™. Commentators from the Chambers, Immigration: High Net Worth Individuals directory, describe him as “an authority, always a step ahead solving problems, considering all available options and single-mindedly focused on objectives.”

Rebecca Tester also joins the firm with over 14 years of experience in corporate immigration. She has provided strategic immigration advice to diverse clients, from global corporations to high-net-worth individuals, covering a full spectrum of immigration applications. Before joining Constantine Law, Tester was Head of Immigration at Gateley Legal and previously served as a Managing Associate at Fragomen, where she handled high-profile corporate immigration matters for various industries. As a seasoned member of the Immigration Law Practitioners’ Association and International Bar Association, she frequently contributes to industry discussions and publications.

John Hayes, Managing Partner at Constantine Law, shared his thoughts on the significance of these appointments, stating, “Given the current changes in business immigration, including the Government’s recent White Paper and the focus on getting skilled individuals into the UK, it’s essential that as a fast expanding employment and regulatory practice, we are able to advise our clients on the challenges they are going to face in recruiting staff from abroad.” He further emphasised the firm's commitment to blending business immigration law with employment law to attract and retain top talent.

As Constantine Law continues to evolve, Hayes noted that the recruitment of Finch and Tester reflects the firm's growth over the past ten years in both numbers and reputation. “Our lawyers have the freedom to work and develop their client work in a way that suits them and their clients best and to be rewarded for their successes, whilst having the broader support of being part of a wider team.” He concluded by underscoring the importance of their unique blend of experience, depth, and agility, which sets them apart in a competitive legal landscape.