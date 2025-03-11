Constantine Law boosts regulatory team with new partner hire

Constantine Law, the consultant-led, “agile” employment and regulatory specialist law firm, has appointed a high-profile new partner, John Milner, to bolster its growing regulatory team. Milner, a respected name in business crime, brings invaluable expertise to the firm, marking a significant step forward in the expansion of Constantine Law’s regulatory practice. His appointment increases the team of regulatory partners to five, enhancing the firm's capabilities in this area.

With Milner’s arrival, the firm’s overall partnership now stands at 16, alongside a fee-earning team of 22 professionals. The move follows Constantine Law’s strategy of attracting top legal talent in response to the increasing demand for regulatory and compliance services. In a further development within the firm, Shauna Clarke has become Constantine Law’s first newly qualified solicitor, showcasing the firm’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent.