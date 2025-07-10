Recent proposals from the Government to exclude juries from fraud and sexual offences trials have sparked significant concern among legal experts. Trevor Francis, a serious crime lawyer and managing partner at Blackfords LLP, has voiced strong criticism regarding these plans, highlighting the potential implications for the fairness and integrity of the criminal justice system. “The Government’s plans to remove juries from fraud and sexual offences trials raise serious concerns about the fairness and integrity of the criminal justice system, especially when viewed against the backdrop of chronic underfunding for defence lawyers,” Francis stated.

While the intention behind the proposals may be to streamline the legal process, Francis argues that it could undermine a fundamental aspect of British justice. He emphasised, “The right to a jury trial is a cornerstone of British justice, providing a critical check on prosecuting authorities.” He raised alarms about the risks involved, especially in cases where power imbalances are already evident between prosecution and defence.

Francis pointed out that cuts to legal aid have resulted in many defence lawyers being overworked and underpaid, which can lead to serious miscarriages of justice. “A two tier system of justice has already emerged for those who can pay for their lawyers and the few that are eligible for legal aid.” This disparity means many individuals, who are not eligible for legal aid, find it economically unfeasible to hire competent legal representation.

Moreover, Francis criticises the diminishing trust in the justice system when juries are removed, stating, “It is vital that the innocent until proven guilty are judged by peers experiencing the same life pressures and not by Judges who are unlikely to have the same life journey.” Removing juries, he argues, diverts attention from the fundamental issues plaguing the justice system, such as inadequate funding.

“Rather than removing juries under the guise of efficiency or complexity, the Government should focus on adequately funding the whole criminal justice system to ensure that courtrooms are open and all parties receive a fair trial.” He reminds us that jury trials have a storied history within British democracy, dating back to the 17th century. He believes that jurors, when provided with clear guidance, can effectively understand complex evidence to deliver fair outcomes.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding jury trials highlights a pressing need for a comprehensive evaluation of the criminal justice system in order to restore public confidence and ensure equitable representation for all individuals involved.