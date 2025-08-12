Social justice organisation The Corner House has taken a stand against the planned job swap scheme between the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and corporate giants Shell and BAE Systems. The organisation's legal counsel has raised questions about the scheme's lawfulness and transparency, urging the government to clarify the operational details of the exchange. In June 2025, The Times reported that foreign secretary David Lammy had invited employees from both companies to assume roles in Whitehall, suggesting that they could help “champion their interests overseas.” The idea also included embedding FCDO staff within these firms to gain commercial insight, with BAE Systems already signed on.

While the FCDO has yet to provide comprehensive information about the scheme, David Lammy had mentioned it in a speech during the British Chambers of Commerce Driving International Trade Conference in March 2025. The Corner House has significant concerns about how this scheme might affect compliance with human rights obligations and the potential for conflicts of interest arising from these corporate partnerships. The organisation has instructed lawyers from Leigh Day to address these issues directly to the FCDO and alert them of possible legal actions.

In a pre-action letter, The Corner House outlined several points of concern, including alleged opacity in the scheme's operation and the risks of Shell and BAE Systems exerting undue influence over UK government foreign policy. Furthermore, both companies have faced legal challenges related to matters that may conflict with the UK’s commitments on climate change and human rights.

The Corner House has requested vital information by August 12, 2025, covering the scheme's terms, participant companies, and management protocols for potential conflicts of interest. Nicholas Hildyard, founder and director of The Corner House, expressed his disquiet, stating that “This scheme cries out for judicial scrutiny.” He emphasised the dangers of allowing corporations to hold sway in government decision-making, which could undermine democratic principles.

Lauren Chaplin, a solicitor from Leigh Day, highlighted that integrity is essential to the Civil Service Code and raised alarm over Shell and BAE Systems entering the FCDO's domain. She asserted that the scant information suggests a prioritisation of corporate interests over public welfare, which could clash with the commitments to uphold human rights and address climate change concerns.

The Corner House aims to ensure that the Foreign Secretary clarifies how potential conflicts will be managed in the face of these troubling developments