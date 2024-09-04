Concerns mount over Mexico's judicial reform proposal

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico has introduced a legislative initiative dubbed the ‘Judicial Reform,’ which proposes significant changes to the country’s judicial system. The proposal includes several controversial measures: the election of Supreme Court ministers, federal judges, and magistrates by popular vote; a reduction in their terms of office; the alignment of their salaries with those of the executive branch; and the establishment of a judicial disciplinary court also elected by popular vote.

These changes have sparked widespread concern among both national and international organisations. The Mexican Bar Association, the Stanford Rule of Law Impact Lab, the Rule of Law Programme of the Inter-American Dialogue, the General Council of Mexican Lawyers, the International Association of Lawyers (Union International d'Avocats or UIA), the New York Bar Association, and the Cyrus Vance Center for International Justice have all raised alarms about the potential negative impact on judicial independence.

The International Bar Association (IBA) supports reforms that improve the judiciary's operational efficiency, access to justice, and independence. According to the IBA's Rule of Law Resolution, the independence of the judicial branch is crucial for upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental rights, and maintaining a functioning democracy. The IBA emphasises that any reform should not undermine these principles.

The proposed reforms threaten the essential mission of an independent judiciary, which is enshrined in the Mexican Constitution and recognised as a fundamental right in international human rights treaties such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the American Convention on Human Rights. Mexico's Constitution upholds the supremacy of international human rights laws, reinforcing the protection of rights in accordance with global standards.

Beyond the impact on fundamental rights and international compliance, the potential economic consequences of undermining judicial independence must be considered. The rule of law is integral to sustainable economic growth, and Mexico, ranked 12th globally by GDP according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, should not risk its economic stability for potentially unbeneficial reforms.

Given the gravity of these proposed changes, the IBA urges a thorough examination of the ‘Judicial Reform’ to ensure it does not compromise the independence and effectiveness of the judicial branch. The importance of maintaining a judiciary that is both independent and professional cannot be overstated, particularly for the benefit of Mexican society and the broader Latin American region. The IBA advocates for careful consideration and a measured approach to ensure that judicial reforms serve the public interest without jeopardising the core principles of justice and democracy.