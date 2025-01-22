Computer evidence in court under review

The use of computer evidence in criminal trials is under scrutiny, as the government launches a 12-week call for evidence to reassess how digital evidence is treated in court. This follows the Horizon scandal, where flaws in Post Office accounting software led to hundreds of wrongful convictions, exposing the risks of unchallenged reliance on computer-generated evidence.

Justice Minister Sarah Sackman KC remarked, "We must learn lessons from the Post Office scandal. Ensuring people are protected from miscarriages of justice is vital."

The review will explore how digital evidence is defined, aiming to strike a balance between robust safeguards and efficiency in handling cases.