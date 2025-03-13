Compliance Queen Kristen joins Jacksons

Jacksons Law Firm has made a progressive move by appointing Kristen McQueen as their in-house Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance Officer, marking another departure from traditional legal functions within the firm. With nearly 150 years of history, Jacksons has proven its adaptability and forward-thinking approach, ensuring that it continues to thrive as an independent firm that serves the local community with a long-term vision.

Kristen McQueen, a Native New Zealander with a broad career in both the public and private sectors, brings extensive experience from compliance and analyst roles in real estate, postal services, and start-ups. Her move to the North East in 2020 has not hindered her career growth, as she now looks forward to working with Jacksons' friendly and welcoming teams in both their Newcastle and Teesside offices.

Kristen is enthusiastic about the unique nature of her role, explaining, “It’s not common for there to be an in-house, AML specific compliance person within a law firm, as it is usually a separate part of someone else’s job.” She commends Jacksons for creating a dedicated AML compliance position, recognising the growing need for specialists in this area. “I think it is great that Jacksons have created one specific role for this, as there is a growing need for compliance professionals within law firms,” Kristen says, adding that compliance requires more than just being an added responsibility to another role.

Her appointment also reflects Jacksons’ commitment to AML compliance, as Kristen notes, “My appointment is part of Jacksons’ overall growth strategy for the future and it’s a great time to be joining a firm where there are so many positive changes being made.” She is pleased to have joined at such an exciting time in Jacksons’ history, particularly with all the changes at senior management level and the firm’s growth ambitions.

Amie Callan, Partner and Head of Operations at Jacksons, expressed a warm welcome to Kristen, highlighting the importance of her role in the firm’s day-to-day operations. “We welcome Kristen wholeheartedly to the operations team,” Amie says. “The work Kristen will be doing is such an important part of our day-to-day operations and ensuring we’re compliant, which is why we felt it was appropriate to appoint a specialist to focus specifically on this role.”

Kristen’s appointment also supports Jacksons’ broader growth strategy, which includes strengthening its operations team with specialists in various fields such as IT, marketing, business development, and finance. “Kristen’s appointment sees us adding to our already growing operations team, with specialists in IT, marketing and business development, finance and operations all now working in house,” Amie adds, noting the firm’s consistent approach of appointing experts in specific legal areas to serve their clients’ needs.

Erica Turner, Partner and Head of Legal at Jacksons, echoed Amie’s sentiments, saying, “By appointing specialists in their field to work with us in house, we can ensure that our clients are in the best possible hands through every touchpoint of the firm.” She also expressed confidence in Kristen’s ability to make a significant impact, stating, “We feel very lucky to have such an experienced compliance specialist as Kristen working with us and believe her to be a very valuable asset to the operations team.”

Kristen’s appointment as AML Compliance Officer marks an important step for Jacksons in further establishing its commitment to best practices in compliance, ensuring that the firm continues to grow and succeed in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

Photo - L to R Amie Callan, Kristen McQueen and Erica Turner