Complexities of charity governance revealed

Judgments surrounding charitable organisations often involve intricate legal interpretations, underlining vital governance issues. One such case is "The Keepers and Governors of the Free Grammar School of John Lyon v His Majesty's Attorney-General", presided over by Mr Justice Rajah in the High Court of Justice's Chancery Division on April 9, 2025. The case underscores the complex relationship between statutory frameworks and charity governance, particularly regarding the amendment of objects and directives from historical charters.

The claimant, an incorporated charity operating Harrow School and The John Lyon School, sought clarification on its power under the Public Schools Act 1868. In a previous judgement issued on November 11, 2024, Mr Justice Rajah ruled against the claimant's application for a cy-près scheme, which seeks to alter the purposes of a charity when original directives become impractical. The judge determined there was no "cy-près occasion" present, which is essential for such a scheme to be applicable.

This further hearing was needed to address issues arising from the initial ruling. The complexities compounded as the claimant and the Attorney General posed several questions regarding jurisdiction and the possibility of future amendments to the charity's governance objects set out in the Royal Charter. Unanswered queries raised concerns about the ability to adjust these objects in light of the changing educational landscape, especially concerning The John Lyon School, which is incorporated under the same governance.

A significant focus during the hearing involved examining sections of the Charities Act 2011, particularly regarding cy-près jurisdiction concerning charities governed by a Royal Charter. This jurisdiction allows courts to intervene and adapt charitable purposes aligned with the founder’s intentions when original directives lose relevance. Mr Justice Rajah highlighted that, traditionally, a charity's essence and associated properties, held for specific charitable purposes, ought not to be altered without clear authority.

Attention shifted to how the initial 1874 Scheme transferred responsibilities from the Original Corporation to the current charity. The ruling noted essential obligations regarding the property, binding the claimant to uphold the overarching aims established by the Royal Charter. This raised questions regarding the legal status of the Royal Charter and whether it could be amended in ongoing governance.

Mr Justice Rajah reiterated that the charity's essence should remain intact despite structural changes; thus, the Charter remained a cornerstone in delineating the charity's spirit and purpose. This led to continuing deliberations about whether the claimant could amend its governance objects under legislative provisions, notably sections 68 and 280C of the Charities Act. These sections articulate that governance changes concerning objects must receive royal assent and preserve foundational principles of charity governance, protecting the founder's original intentions.

While the court concluded that the original objections from the Royal Charter remained relevant, questions lingered about the inflexibility of such historical provisions amidst modern educational needs. The case underscores the challenge charities face when navigating layers of compliance with statutory obligations and the intent of their foundational documents.

In summary, the judgment clarifies several critical points about charity governance in the context of changing societal needs. Legal verdicts like this serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between maintaining fidelity to original charitable intentions while also allowing room for evolution in governance to meet contemporary needs. The impact of this case on future charity governance structures remains uncertain, as it underscores the ongoing dialogue regarding the adaptability of longstanding legal frameworks in the face of modern demands.