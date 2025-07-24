Glasgow legal firm Complete Clarity Solicitors and Simplicity Legal has once again achieved an exceptional year marked by strong financial performance. The firm has accomplished an impressive turnover of £2.1 million, which is a 25% increase over two years, and is projecting further growth to £3.2 million in the next financial year. The company attributes its success not only to financial metrics but also to its focus on staff satisfaction and retention, core components of its long-term strategy. The clients are delighted at such success and hope to continue helping the people-led firm make even more profits next year in such difficult times across the community.

The firm currently boasts a headcount of 35 and is committed to maintaining a successful four-day working week, offering salary increases, bonuses, and additional benefits to every team member. As Billy Smith, Director of Complete Clarity Solicitors and Simplicity Legal, aptly noted, “It starts and ends with our people. As a result, it has been a year of positive organisational performance underpinned by the broader strategic developments that reflect our position as a progressive, people-focused legal firm.”

Investment in staff development is a priority, with two team members recently promoted to Senior Associate status and Senior Paralegal Emma Hamilton appointed as Business Development Lead. Additionally, Wendy MacMillan has joined as the new Head of Operations, and her past experience at Dell Technologies is expected to greatly benefit the firm as it embarks on ambitious expansion plans. Smith remarked, “It was critical in this hire that we looked to wider industry to bring a different and dynamic dimension to our management team and we believe we have found that in Wendy.”

The firm takes great pride in its achievements this year, with an emphasis on the talented individuals who contribute to its success. Smith stated, “Our ‘why’ remains to ensure that we continue to offer the very best environment possible for our people to become the best version of themselves.” He emphasised that this focus on staff well-being ultimately enhances the client experience, delivering excellent service.

Complete Clarity and Simplicity Legal now operate six departments: Family, Dispute Resolution, Housing, Private Client, Business and Property Law, and Employment. The firm plans to further invest in its workforce, with a projected profit increase of 4% in 2026 that will enable further shared financial success. Client-focused expansion forms a key part of its growth strategy, with plans to explore and implement AI tools designed to streamline processes and alleviate administrative burdens.

Founded in 2010, Complete Clarity established Simplicity Legal in 2015 to address the market need for fixed fee family law services, merging the two firms in 2017 to fortify their mission and market presence.