The Youth Initiative for Human Rights (“YIHR”) recently submitted formal complaints to UK regulators outlining allegations of corruption and improper actions involving the current Serbian administration and British investment firm BC Partners LLP (“BCP”). These complaints focus on United Group, the parent company of N1 and Nova S, which are the only media channels left in Serbia that provide a platform for opposing views and hold the Serbian government accountable. Since acquiring the majority stake in United Group in 2019, BCP has been at the centre of controversy.

The allegations gained traction after an audio recording from August 2025 surfaced, featuring United Group CEO Stan Miller, who was appointed by BCP in the summer, and Vladimir Lučić, the CEO of state-owned Telekom Srbija. The recorded conversation revealed discussions centred on strategies to diminish N1's media influence, raising serious concerns about media independence in Serbia.

A spokesperson for Grosvenor Law, which represents YIHR, stated, "We strongly urge UK regulators to take appropriate steps to investigate the potential wrongdoing by BC Partners in this matter. The allegations that a British company may be collaborating with a foreign government in the erosion of one of the few remaining pillars of democracy in Serbia are highly concerning." The spokesperson further emphasized the critical role of N1 and Nova S in safeguarding free speech and urged anyone with relevant information regarding the situation to come forward.

The urgency of these complaints is underscored by a report from Reporters Without Borders, indicating that in less than two months, there have been 34 physical assaults on journalists in Serbia, highlighting the severe challenges faced regarding freedom of speech. The complaints were officially filed on Monday 6 October 2025.