In a significant development, the UK government has announced that over £1 billion has been disbursed in compensation to more than 7,300 postmasters impacted by the Horizon IT scandal, which is considered one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in recent history. This figure, revealed on 9 June, includes £245 million earmarked for the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme initiated last summer. The increase in financial redress for victims has more than quadrupled under the current administration, marking a crucial fulfilment of their manifesto commitment to deliver justice for the affected sub-postmasters.

Post Office Minister Gareth Thomas highlighted the government’s determination to expedite compensation delivery, stating, "Since entering government, it has been our priority to speed up the delivery of compensation to victims of the Horizon scandal and today’s milestone shows how much progress has been made." The government has taken various steps to enhance the redress process and eliminate previous delays, with a clear focus on ensuring that all postmasters receive fair treatment and compensation.

The total compensation amount reflects a commitment to justice, although the government acknowledges that it cannot fully heal the wounds inflicted upon the postmasters. Ongoing reviews of redress schemes and consistent engagement with victims, campaigners, and Parliament aim to facilitate smoother processes moving forward. Gareth Thomas reiterated the urgency of the effort by stating, "We are settling cases every day and getting compensation out more quickly for the most complex cases, but the job isn’t done until every postmaster has received fair and just redress."

Recent government actions have included the launch of the Horizon Convictions Redress scheme, aimed at providing restitution to postmasters who had wrongful convictions overturned. In a move to streamline compensation, all claims under the Post Office's Overturned Convictions scheme will now be managed by the Department for Business and Trade, effective from 3 June, a change highly sought after by affected individuals and advocates.

Additional milestones have been achieved, such as the Post Office Process Review initiated to assist postmasters who faced financial losses due to flawed processes, and the Horizon Shortfall Scheme offering fixed-sum payments of £75,000 for those opting out of full assessments. The government also plans to release a Green Paper to gather public opinions about the future of the Post Office, alongside a commitment to develop a fair redress system for those impacted by the Capture IT system. The government maintains that continuous support and positive reform are essential to restoring confidence among the postmasters and the wider public.