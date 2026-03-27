The Magistrates’ Association has emphasised that without proper investment and reform, current community sentences will fail to support the government's planned criminal justice reforms. They argue that community sentences are essential tools for magistrates, yet their effectiveness is compromised by inadequate delivery, significant delays, and insufficient trained Probation staff to monitor offenders. The Association notes troubling regional disparities in the availability and quality of community programmes, particularly in rural areas, which leaves some magistrates no option but to impose fines or prison sentences when non-custodial alternatives are insufficient.

David Ford, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, pointed out, “The government's planned reform programme for criminal justice relies on community sentences. In the 12 months to June 2025, 76,264 offenders were sentenced to community sentence orders, and, when they are delivered well, they reduce reoffending and strengthen confidence in justice.” Ford highlighted the issue that the lack of trained Probation staff often leads to offenders waiting months for their community orders to commence, undermining their effectiveness.

As a result of these obstacles, the utilisation of community sentences has significantly dropped, halving since 2012 when they were handed down to 149,691 offenders. The reduced availability of effective community options means magistrates sometimes impose uncollectible fines on those without income or resort to prison sentences, further complicating the justice system and contributing to overcrowding in prisons.

The Magistrates’ Association has released a hard-hitting position statement outlining the failings of community sentences and presenting 14 practical recommendations for reform. These include calls for fully funding and rebuilding probation capacities, ensuring community orders commence promptly, and introducing a unified digital system for real-time monitoring of sentencing progress.

“Our proposals, if implemented, will make community sentences work far better for communities, support offenders who want to change their lives for the better, and help restore public confidence,” Ford said. He also acknowledged that these reforms would require significant resources and time to be successfully implemented. However, he firmly believes that for the government’s ambitious justice reform programme to succeed, it must focus on transforming community sentencing. The recommendations aim not only to enhance the effectiveness of community sentences but also to restore faith in the justice system as a whole.