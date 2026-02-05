A groundbreaking three-year study led by Nottingham Law School has revealed that legal services are most effective when they engage directly with communities, are delivered face-to-face, and are linked to health and wellbeing initiatives. This research focused on the Bagaraybang bagaraybang mayinygalang (BBM) project in Australia, which integrates legal support within local health services, specifically serving the Aboriginal community through a partnership between the Hume Riverina Community Legal Service (HRCLS) and the Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service (AWAHS).

The BBM model embeds lawyers within community health settings, allowing them to support individuals grappling with mental health issues, trauma, and everyday legal challenges. This proactive approach fosters collaboration among health workers, community staff, and legal professionals to resolve problems before they escalate. By the end of the study, an impressive 90% of participants reported improvements in their wellbeing following legal support from this health justice partnership, noting reductions in stress and anxiety and a rise in confidence and engagement, with many expressing a newfound sense of hope.

The research included 104 participants from 2023 to 2025 and employed a mix of interviews, group discussions, and ongoing observations to delve into how individuals navigate legal problems in their daily lives. Participants shared personal stories about common issues such as debt, housing, and family disputes, which were often interwoven with stress, poor mental health, and previous negative encounters with the legal system.

Crucially, the study highlighted the importance of trust, relationships, and feeling heard in determining whether individuals seek help or find legal support impactful. Many participants who previously avoided the justice system opted for legal assistance once it was offered in a familiar, non-judgemental environment. This increased access to legal services led to tangible improvements in people’s daily lives, with noticeable declines in stress and anxiety, enhanced financial stability, more secure housing, and an elevated sense of hope.

According to Associate Professor Liz Curran of Nottingham Law School, “These findings challenge traditional ideas about legal aid. Simply offering advice is not enough. Support must be visible, approachable and joined up with other services such as healthcare, mental health and social support.” Curran emphasizes that numerous legal issues, particularly those related to debt and housing disputes, are closely tied to health concerns. Thus, addressing them early can avert crises that impose significant costs on individuals and public resources alike.

While the study's focus was on an Australian context, its implications resonate strongly within UK discussions surrounding access to justice, legal aid, and community-focused services. The report underscores the risk of relying on digital or remote services, particularly for those in greatest need, stating that simply providing clearer information or one-off appointments falls short. Instead, it advocates for early intervention, the development of trusted relationships, and sustained investment in community-oriented services as keys to improving access to justice.

Dr Curran further noted, “This people centred approach could help reach those most likely to be excluded from the justice system in the UK, including people with mental health challenges, those experiencing poverty, and communities with long standing mistrust of public institutions.” She cautioned against rapid, efficiency-driven reforms, asserting, “When legal services meet people where they are, justice becomes more accessible, more effective and more humane.”

Echoing the importance of the BBM model, Craig Taylor, chair of AWAHS, stated, “When legal support is embedded within a culturally safe health setting, and when lawyers and health workers operate side-by-side, the outcomes are significant. Stress eases. Confidence grows. People feel safe to speak up. Families stabilise. Hope returns." He urged governments and funding bodies, “The evidence is clear: community-designed, culturally anchored partnerships work. They close gaps, create capability, and deliver real justice and well-being outcomes for our people.”

In conclusion, the report calls for long-term funding and policy support for integrated legal and health services, recommending recognition of the broad range of functions lawyers perform in these settings, which includes informal advice and collaboration with other professionals as integral to enhancing outcomes. For further insights, the full report can be accessed here.