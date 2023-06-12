Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
menu
Solicitors Journal Homepage
News EditorSolicitors Journal

Committee calls for human rights failings in the Illegal Migration Bill to be addressed

Mon Jun 12 2023News
Committee calls for human rights failings in the Illegal Migration Bill to be addressed

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the areas of concern

The House of Commons Joint Human Rights Committee published its report on the Illegal Migration Bill following its legislative scrutiny of the proposed legislation on 11 June, which calls for the government to address the widespread human rights failings it has identified relating to the bill. The Committee is of the view that the bill in its current form would breach several binding human rights obligations and risks breaching others.

The Committee states, ‘In our view, it is clear that the Bill would deny the vast majority of refugees access to the UK’s asylum system, despite the fact that there will have been, in many cases, no means for them to enter the UK by safe and legal routes.’ According to the Comittee, the bill currently prohibits the consideration of their protection or human rights claims irrespective of the merits of their cases and permits them to be subject to detention without time limits, including pregnant women and children who are normally subject to special protections. Access to the courts is also restricted for such refugees, as well as their ability to remain in the UK while they challenge removal on human rights grounds.

The report urges the government to refrain from breaching its legal obligations to refugees, children and victims of modern slavery, and to play its part in the global system of refugee protection. As such, the Committee requests that the government considers its recommendations and suggested amendments to address the human rights incompatibilities within the bill.

Commenting on the report, Chair of the Joint Committee on Human Rights, Joanna Cherry KC MP, said: “When she introduced this Bill to Parliament, the Home Secretary took the unusual step of making a statutory declaration under the Human Rights Act that she was unable to state that the bill was compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights. However, she has stated elsewhere that the Bill is compatible with international law. We disagree. Having carried out legislative scrutiny of the Bill it is overwhelmingly clear that it breaches a number of the UK’s international human rights obligations including the ECHR and risks breaching others. Most people fleeing persecution or conflict have no safe and legal way of getting here. Under the Bill, any refugee or victim of modern slavery who comes to the UK irregularly and indirectly, as most do, will automatically have their asylum claim declared inadmissible. They will also be subject to detention without time limit and removal from the UK irrespective of the merits of their claims.”

AdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Latest News

EU Parliament votes on the Artificial Intelligence Act

Wed Jun 14 2023

Committee finds more safeguards needed for the interception of journalistic material

Wed Jun 14 2023

CMA takes action against supermarkets to combat anti-competitive land agreements

Wed Jun 14 2023

Solicitors Regulation Authority publishes findings on unreserved legal services market

Tue Jun 13 2023

Government moves forward with SLAPPs reforms

Tue Jun 13 2023

HMRC gives those named in the Pandora Papers a chance to correct their tax affairs

Tue Jun 13 2023

Committee calls for human rights failings in the Illegal Migration Bill to be addressed

Mon Jun 12 2023

Government consults on further plans to protect coastal waterways

Mon Jun 12 2023

National Audit Office publishes progress report on making tax digital

Mon Jun 12 2023
Featured
EncroChat: the judgment from the Investigatory Powers Tribunal – not quite the end of the road
FeatureWed Jun 14 2023
EncroChat: the judgment from the Investigatory Powers Tribunal – not quite the end of the road

Michael Drury discusses the implications of the recent ruling by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal on the issues surrounding the admissibility of evidence arising from the penetration of EncroChat

The expansion of controlling and coercive behaviour: the implications for criminal and family law
FeatureWed Jun 14 2023
The expansion of controlling and coercive behaviour: the implications for criminal and family law

Jessica Maguire and Katie Spooner discuss the impact on criminal and family law of the amendment to the offence of controlling and coercive behaviour

James Churchill v Merthyr Tydfil CBC – a knotty problem for the Court of Appeal?
OpinionTue Jun 13 2023
James Churchill v Merthyr Tydfil CBC – a knotty problem for the Court of Appeal?

Tony Guise discusses the importance of the upcoming ruling for alternative dispute resolution

A helping hand: making it easier to set up a law firm
OpinionTue Jun 13 2023
A helping hand: making it easier to set up a law firm

Jonathan Rees sheds light on the difficulties facing those wanting to set up their own firm

SJ Interview: James Fulforth
SJ InterviewThu May 18 2023
SJ Interview: James Fulforth

The Solicitors Journal spoke to James Fulforth, Kingsley Napley’s newly appointed Senior Partner, about his experiences in the law, his thoughts on the UK’s tech sector and what he hopes to achieve in his new role

Long-awaited reports and controversial bills dominate
ForewordTue Apr 25 2023
Long-awaited reports and controversial bills dominate

Sophie Cameron takes a look at the news in the April Foreword