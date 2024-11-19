Commercial property expert joins Steele Raymond

Steele Raymond, a prominent law firm based in Bournemouth, has welcomed Luc Algar as a partner in its Commercial Property team. With nearly two decades of experience in commercial property law, Algar’s appointment underscores Steele Raymond’s commitment to bolstering its expertise to meet the diverse needs of property investors, developers, and occupiers across sectors.

Algar joins Steele Raymond from Moore Barlow, where he led the Real Estate division and developed a reputation for navigating complex property transactions. His extensive experience spans advising a range of clients, including investors and lenders, on matters from acquisitions and leasing to development and compliance. Algar's addition enhances Steele Raymond’s existing strengths, especially as the firm recently celebrated its 20th consecutive year as a top-tier commercial property law provider in the Legal 500 rankings. Algar, himself, is a ranked lawyer in the esteemed guide, further solidifying the team’s credentials.

Jennifer Rogerson, Managing Partner at Steele Raymond, commented on Algar’s arrival: “We are delighted to welcome Luc to Steele Raymond. His appointment is a significant addition to our team and underscores our ongoing commitment to building a team of outstanding lawyers dedicated to supporting our clients achieve their ambitions. Luc’s vast experience and proven track record in all aspects of commercial property law will complement the strengths of our other four commercial property partners and wider team.”

Algar expressed excitement at joining a team known for its forward-thinking approach and reputation for client-centered solutions. "Steele Raymond’s reputation is second to none," he said. "I’m excited to join this forward-thinking, agile, and dynamic firm. I’ve always been impressed with their proactive and solutions-focused approach, and their reputation for leading the way. I very much look forward to working with the team and contributing to the firm’s continued growth."

Steele Raymond’s commercial property team now includes 12 specialists, with a core group of partners that includes Chris Twaits, Carol Elliott, Martin Logan, and Managing Partner Rogerson. This team is further supported by Steele Raymond’s wider Property Group, which encompasses expertise in residential development and property litigation.

The announcement of Algar’s appointment comes shortly after the recruitment of two property litigation experts, Lauren Meade and Farouk Vahdati, earlier this year. The expansion positions Steele Raymond as one of the largest standalone property litigation groups on the south coast, ensuring comprehensive coverage of commercial property and residential development needs.