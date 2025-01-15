Collyer Bristow strengthens team with senior hire

Collyer Bristow has appointed Sarah Coe as a Partner in its Corporate & Commercial team, enhancing its Commercial and IP offering. Sarah joins from Clarke Willmott and brings significant expertise in advising clients on commercial matters, particularly in non-contentious intellectual property law. She has extensive experience working with corporates and entrepreneurs on IP licensing, acquisitions, and market expansion. Having qualified as both a barrister and solicitor in New Zealand, Sarah later re-qualified in England & Wales with Linklaters. Sharon Fryer, Head of Commercial Services, highlighted Sarah's innovative approach to supporting fast-growth businesses, which aligns with Collyer Bristow's strategic focus.