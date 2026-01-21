Collyer Bristow is pleased to announce that Kate Moran will join the firm as a Partner in the Family team, effective from 12 January 2026. Joining from Collins & Hoy Solicitors, Kate has extensive experience advising clients on complex matrimonial, financial, and children matters. Her broad practice covers issues such as divorce, financial remedy proceedings and children arrangements, as well as relationship breakdown issues, including cohabitation claims. Recognised for her strategic approach, Kate excels in guiding clients through sensitive circumstances with clarity and discretion.

Toby Yerburgh commented on Kate’s appointment, saying “We are delighted to welcome Kate to Collyer Bristow. She brings strong technical expertise and a highly regarded reputation in family law. Her appointment further strengthens our Family team and underlines our continued commitment to supporting clients with complex and sensitive matters.” Reflecting on her new role, Kate expressed her excitement, stating “I am delighted to be joining Collyer Bristow and becoming part of such a well-regarded Family team. The firm’s reputation for high-quality, client-focused advice made this a compelling opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the practice.”

Kate's appointment highlights Collyer Bristow’s ongoing strategic investment in its teams and their commitment to attracting high-calibre talent. The family law team advises on a variety of complex national and international matters, including divorce, cohabitation agreements, prenups, and financial settlements. Sitting within Collyer Bristow’s esteemed Private Wealth department, the family team serves wealthy individuals and families, assisting them in managing their affairs, fulfilling philanthropic aims, and resolving family issues with discretion and professionalism.