Collyer Bristow promotes Aidan Grant to partner

Leading law firm Collyer Bristow has promoted Aidan Grant to Partner in its Private Wealth department, specifically in the Tax & Estate Planning team. Aidan, who joined the firm in 2016, specialises in advising high-net-worth individuals with complex UK and US interests, such as mixed domicile marriages, UK resident US citizens, and beneficiaries of US trusts. His expertise spans pre-immigration planning, residency, international tax, and estate planning.

In addition to his legal work, Aidan hosts a popular podcast series, UK/USA, and holds leadership roles within industry groups, including the Private Client Tax committee of the International Bar Association and the 'US Future Partners Group', a UK networking group.

This promotion increases the number of Partners in Collyer Bristow's Tax & Estate Planning team to eight, reflecting the firm’s commitment to growing its Private Wealth division. The team works closely with colleagues in Family and Property to provide comprehensive services to high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients.

Peter Daniel, Head of Private Wealth, praised Aidan as an "exceptional lawyer" with a passion for his work, highlighting his pragmatic approach and client-focused expertise. Daniel emphasised that Aidan's promotion strengthens the firm’s renowned Private Wealth offering, ensuring continued growth and success in serving clients with complex tax and estate planning needs.