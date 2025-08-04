Collyer Bristow has announced the appointment of Carly Russell as a Partner in their Private Wealth Department, effective from Monday, 4 August. With over 25 years of experience in handling both contentious and non-contentious private wealth issues, her expertise spans UK domestic and international matters. Carly will be an integral part of the firm's 13 partner-strong Private Wealth Department, contributing significantly to both the Tax & Estate Planning and Private Wealth Disputes teams.

Carly's practice centres around the management and planning of extensive wealth for individuals, families, and fiduciaries, focusing on lifetime planning, succession, asset protection, and tax. She employs a variety of tools, including corporate vehicles and traditional trusts and wills, to best serve her clients. Furthermore, she addresses challenges related to mental capacity and vulnerability, with a particular emphasis on Court of Protection matters and the preparation of Powers of Attorney.

In addition to her advisory work, Carly has cultivated a robust practice in UK and cross-border private client dispute resolution. Her extensive experience includes advising on contentious matters such as dependency claims under the 1975 Act, TLATA claims, will challenges, trust breaches, and disputes from frustrated beneficiaries.

Peter Daniel, Head of Private Wealth at Collyer Bristow, expressed his enthusiasm about Carly's appointment, stating that “We are thrilled to welcome Carly to Collyer Bristow. Her deep understanding of the needs of high-net-worth clients and her broad experience across both advisory and contentious matters makes her a valuable addition to our Private Wealth offering. Carly’s appointment reinforces our continued commitment to delivering an exceptional and bespoke service to our clients.”

Carly Russell shared her excitement: “I’m delighted to be joining Collyer Bristow, a firm well-known in the private wealth space and with a reputation for high-quality work. I look forward to working alongside the exceptional team here and contributing to the strong client service focus that the firm is known for.”

Collyer Bristow's Private Wealth department supports wealthy UK and international individuals, families, and family offices in various areas including business building, succession planning, asset management, and dispute resolution. Their dedicated Tax & Estate Planning team provides bespoke solutions for High and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals, focusing on wills, Lasting Power of Attorney, Inheritance Tax planning, and trust structuring. Meanwhile, the Private Wealth Disputes team collaborates with colleagues to offer specialised advice on family wealth disputes, mental capacity issues, elder abuse, and inheritance disputes, ensuring comprehensive support for all client needs.