Collyer Bristow enhances family law team

Law firm Collyer Bristow has announced the strategic appointment of Charmaine Hast, a leading family lawyer and former Head of Family Law at Wedlake Bell, as a Consultant in its Family team. This addition aims to enhance the firm's Private Wealth offering, particularly in high-net-worth family law matters.

Charmaine Hast is recognised as a highly esteemed figure in family law, particularly in handling complex, high-value, and high-profile cases that often involve cross-border elements. Her client roster includes numerous public figures, such as pop stars, actors, members of parliament, renowned athletes, television personalities, and successful entrepreneurs. With her extensive experience, Charmaine is well-equipped to provide the sophisticated legal support that Collyer Bristow’s clientele demands.

As a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and one of the few family solicitor finance arbitrators (CIArb) in the field, Charmaine has the unique capability to deliver binding judgments in family law financial matters. Her previous roles include establishing and leading the Family department at Wedlake Bell in 2011 and heading the Family team at the South-East firm TWM Solicitors.

Toby Yerburgh, Head of Family Law at Collyer Bristow, expressed enthusiasm about Charmaine’s appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Charmaine to the firm. Her high-net-worth focus aligns perfectly with that of our Family team, and with her reputation and wealth of experience, a Consultant of Charmaine’s calibre adds significant weight to Collyer Bristow’s already enviable Private Wealth offering. We are excited to have Charmaine join the team.”

Commenting on her decision to join Collyer Bristow, Charmaine said, “Collyer Bristow has a long-standing exceptional reputation in the legal market, particularly for its work with high-net-worth clients. It was the natural choice when considering my next move. I look forward to working with the outstanding Family team at CB and contributing to the firm’s ongoing success.”

The Collyer Bristow Family team specialises in a comprehensive range of complex national and international financial claims and matters involving children. Their services include international divorce, child arrangement orders, cohabitation agreements, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and financial settlements. This team operates within Collyer Bristow’s esteemed Private Wealth department, which provides tailored services to affluent UK and international individuals and families. Their expertise encompasses business building, succession planning, property management, investment handling, family issue resolution, privacy protection, and philanthropic endeavors.