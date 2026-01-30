Collins McNicholas is celebrating 20 years of hosting its annual Employment Law Events, which have become a key date on the calendar for HR professionals and company owners. The events, held in association with employment law experts Alastair Purdy LLP, will take place across seven locations in Ireland including Athlone, Galway, Sligo, Limerick, Cork, and Dublin between January and March. Due to rising demand, this year will see two events held in Dublin, featuring a new venue at the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

The Employment Law Events provide a platform for HR professionals and business owners to network while staying informed about the latest workplace trends and recruitment insights. Attendees can expect informative briefings covering a variety of topics including Pay Transparency, Auto Enrolment pension schemes, AI in the workplace, as well as strategies for defending claims before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and understanding Protected Disclosures and Injunctions.

In addition to these practical sessions, the events will reflect on key cases from 2025, ensuring that the presented information is relevant and applicable to real-world scenarios. Collins McNicholas offers these exclusive events to their clients and partners throughout the country. For those interested in attending, further details can be obtained by contacting Collins McNicholas directly at 01 6620088.

Collins McNicholas Director Michelle Murphy highlighted the significance of these events, stating, “At Collins McNicholas, we have hosted the Employment Law events for the past 20 years and they continue to be a real success, bringing our clients and partners together across Ireland and helping them learn about the ever-changing Employment Law landscape as well as this year, for the first time, covering the topic of AI in the workplace – an increasingly important area for businesses.” She added, “We see firsthand the complexities of navigating the employment landscape in these ever-changing times. At these events, we can support our clients to stay ahead of the issues and anticipate innovations and changes they might need to adopt into their businesses.”

Alastair Purdy LLP Managing Partner Alastair Purdy also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to partner with Collins McNicholas in supporting their clients to understand the challenges and opportunities shaping modern employment law. Events like this are so important to bring together employers, HR leaders and practitioners to navigate an ever-evolving landscape and ensure those attending stay ahead of change and build stronger and more resilient workplaces.” With increased demand each year, these events continue to be an invaluable resource for attendees navigating the complexities of employment law in modern business environments.