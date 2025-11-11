Collas Crill has announced its expansion into the well-regarded offshore jurisdiction of Bermuda, which is known for its stable legal environment and strong infrastructure. This move will further bolster the firm's leading offshore dispute resolution practice, extending its reach alongside existing offices in the Cayman Islands, BVI, Guernsey, and Jersey. Lilla Zuill has been appointed as the Local Managing Partner to head the new Bermuda office, bringing a wealth of experience from her previous role running her own law firm, Zuill & Co.

Having worked for several years at another offshore law firm, where she gained significant insight into the Hong Kong market, Lilla is set to lead Collas Crill's efforts in Bermuda, particularly in commercial litigation, contentious trusts, insolvency, and restructuring. She has handled complex cases, often high-profile, which involved cross-border disputes and arbitration.

In her new position, Lilla will collaborate closely with Partner Rocco Cecere, who leads the litigation team in the Cayman Islands. Rocco highlighted the importance of this new opening, stating, "Our litigation and merger appraisal team are already involved with a considerable amount of work in respect of merger appraisal litigation in Bermuda and have been involved in a number of precedent-setting cases over the last few years." He believes the establishment of a Collas Crill presence in Bermuda under Lilla's guidance "will provide our clients a more seamless service across all our jurisdictions."

Lilla expressed her enthusiasm for this role, remarking, "This development will provide access to greater resources in and out of Bermuda, most notably to Collas Crill’s network of market-leading lawyers." She noted her eagerness to contribute to the firm's growth and to serve her clients effectively.

Group Managing Partner Jason Romer sees this expansion as a significant milestone for Collas Crill, stating, "This is a really exciting step for Collas Crill… Lilla is a very well-regarded, well-connected Bermudian litigator and we are all looking forward to working with her to deliver what our clients have been asking for." As the firm continues to grow on a global scale, it aims to offer exceptional service, focusing on the needs of its existing clients while paving the way for future opportunities.