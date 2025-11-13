Since joining the firm in 2015, Colin has been a pivotal figure in establishing its immigration practice as one of the most dynamic in the industry, often stepping in to resolve complex legal issues for high and ultra-high-net-worth clients when others have hit a dead end.

Colin expressed his passion for tackling the most challenging cases, stating ‘I’ve always wanted to take on the hardest cases, the ones where the legal route isn’t obvious or the client needs a more creative, well-structured approach.’ His new role as a partner gives him an opportunity to expand on this focus and further develop a trusted team in private client immigration. He shared that this milestone feels particularly special after his time off with his son, remarking, ‘Becoming a partner after the time I have spent on leave with my son feels incredibly meaningful. It’s something that once felt out of reach, so I’m both proud and amazed to be here now.’

The firm has forged a reputation for delivering tailored solutions for clients facing intricate cross-border issues, and Colin aims to enhance this profile while continuing to elevate MTG's established expertise in tax, disputes, and real estate. The firm’s Managing Partner Emma-Jane Weider highlighted Colin's natural ability to foster trust, emphasising, ‘Colin has a natural ability to build trust quickly. What often begins as a focused immigration instruction develops into a broader advisory relationship, because clients value his care and judgement.’

Colin also acknowledged his colleagues' contributions to his success, stating, ‘I wouldn’t be in this position without the partners, associates and support staff at MTG. The people here are genuinely exceptional, and I’ve grown as a lawyer because of them.’ His promotion comes at a crucial time as the firm continues to invest in its private client services, recognising the growing importance of immigration in the long-term strategies of international families and business owners.