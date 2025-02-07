Colin Byrne and Sarah Hamilton reappointed to Boundary Commission of England

The Boundary Commission for England is an advisory non-departmental public body, responsible for reviewing parliamentary constituencies every 8 years as required by the Parliamentary Constituencies Act 1986.

Colin Byrne brings over 30 years of experience in the Civil Service to his role, having worked in various positions including Divisional Manager at the Health and Safety Executive and Director of Town and Country Planning at the Department of Communities and Local Government. His role as Lead Assistant Commissioner for the South East of England in the 2018 Boundary Review was a key contribution to his ongoing service. Byrne’s leadership extended beyond the civil service as a governor for Guildford College Group and trustee of Citizens Advice Guildford. Most recently, he has served as a non-executive director for a local housing association.

Sarah Hamilton, a graduate of Exeter University with a BA (Hons) in Law, had a distinguished 20-year career as a solicitor in a City law firm, specialising in litigation for public sector bodies. After retiring from private practice in 2016, she has pursued a portfolio career in healthcare, education, and regulation. Hamilton chairs Fitness to Practise Committees for three healthcare regulators and serves as an Assessor for the Solicitors Regulation Authority and the Bar Standards Board. She also holds the position of Independent Complaints and Standards Reviewer for the Independent Press Standards Organisation. Hamilton served as the Lead Assistant Commissioner for the East of England in the 2018 Boundary Review.

Both individuals have now been reappointed to the Boundary Commission for England for a new term that will run until March 2032. Their extensive experience and contributions to previous boundary reviews ensure their roles remain vital in overseeing constituency changes across England.