The Secretary of State for Justice, Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP, recently confirmed the reappointment of Colin Allars as Chair of the Independent Restraint Review Panel (IRRP) for a further three years, running from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2028. Mr Allars initially took on the role on 1 January 2023, with his first term set to conclude on 31 December 2025. The IRRP was established following Charlie Taylor's 2016 review, which addressed the use of pain-inducing techniques within youth custody settings. Its primary role involves reviewing incidents at these sites, particularly when serious injuries occur, or pain-inducing techniques are employed. Along with its focus on restraint methods, the IRRP also assesses behaviour management and staff conduct within youth facilities. Although not regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, this reappointment aligns with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. Colin Allars has served as the Chair of the IRRP since 2021, and he also holds the position of Non-Executive Chair of the Government Facilities Services (GFSL), a role he assumed in 2018. An engineering graduate, Mr Allars has extensive experience in both public and private sectors, culminating in a career that included his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Justice Board, which oversees and provides guidance on the youth justice system before his retirement from full-time employment in May 2021.