Cohabitation's legal risks overlooked by many

Rise in Cohabitation Amidst Cost of Living Crisis

The cost of living crisis is pushing more British couples to live together before marriage, prompting a significant rise in cohabitation across the UK. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals that instances of cohabitation before marriage have increased by 16.43% over the past 20 years. This trend reflects the financial pressures on couples, as the average cost of a UK wedding soared to £20,700 in 2022, leading many to prioritise shared living expenses over wedding plans.

Legal Misconceptions: The Myth of 'Common Law Marriage'

Beth Critchley, a solicitor at Rayden Solicitors, emphasises the widespread misconception that cohabiting couples have the same legal rights as married couples—a belief often referred to as a ‘common law marriage’. Critchley warns, however, that this concept is a myth. "There is no such thing as common law marriage," she says, urging cohabiting couples to understand the potential legal implications of their living arrangements.

Increased Cohabitation, But Marriage Remains Strong

Despite the rise in cohabitation, marriage is far from obsolete. ONS data shows that all regions of the UK experienced an increase in marriage rates between 2021 and 2022, with Yorkshire and the Humber seeing the highest jump at 24.8%, followed closely by the North East with a 23.59% increase. This suggests that for many couples, cohabitation is a step towards, rather than away from, traditional marriage.

Legal Rights of Cohabiting Couples: What You Need to Know

While cohabitation offers flexibility and financial benefits, it does not confer the same legal rights as marriage. This disparity can lead to complications, particularly in areas such as property ownership, financial support, and inheritance.

Parental Rights

In terms of parental rights, the law in England and Wales recognises parental responsibility, but unmarried fathers do not automatically receive this unless they are named on the child’s birth certificate or obtain a parental responsibility agreement or court order. This applies to children born after December 1, 2003, making it crucial for unmarried fathers to take specific legal steps to secure their parental rights.

Property Rights

Property ownership is another area where cohabiting couples face legal challenges. The Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996 (TOLATA) addresses property disputes between cohabiting couples. TOLATA allows individuals with a beneficial interest in a property to seek redress in court if a dispute arises. However, the law in this area is complex, and cohabiting couples are strongly advised to seek legal advice when purchasing property or moving in together to avoid potential disputes.

The Role of Cohabitation Agreements

To mitigate the legal risks associated with cohabitation, couples can enter into cohabitation agreements. These agreements allow partners to outline their respective rights and responsibilities, covering financial arrangements, property ownership and division, and child arrangements. Such agreements provide a degree of legal certainty and can help prevent disputes by clearly defining the intentions of both parties.

Without a cohabitation agreement, there is a risk that a partner could claim an interest in the property they moved into without making any financial contribution. This can lead to costly and lengthy litigation, and if the claim is upheld, it could result in the property being sold and the claimant receiving a share of it.

The Importance of Legal Awareness

Beth Critchley underscores the importance of legal awareness for cohabiting couples. "This shift represents a broader change in how people across the country now view partnership and long-term commitment," she explains. In modern society, it is far more common for couples to live together before marriage, even if they intend to marry or enter into a civil partnership eventually.

Critchley points out that these decisions are often motivated by financial and practical considerations. For many, "trialing" living together before marriage may seem like a sensible plan. However, it is crucial for individuals in cohabiting relationships to be aware of their legal standing and to consider proactive measures, such as cohabitation agreements, to protect their rights and interests.

As the trend of cohabitation continues to rise in the UK, it is essential for couples to recognise the legal distinctions between cohabitation and marriage. While living together before marriage may offer financial and practical benefits, it also carries potential legal risks that can be mitigated through careful planning and legal advice. By understanding their rights and taking proactive measures, cohabiting couples can protect their interests and avoid the pitfalls associated with the myth of ‘common law marriage’.