In January 2026, Leeds Crown Court delivered justice by sentencing three individuals for human trafficking offences. This case exemplifies the effective and long-term co-operation between UK and Polish law enforcement, backed by Europol. The investigation, initiated by West Yorkshire Police’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking team as part of Programme Precision, started in 2016 following an anonymous tip that was later connected to one of the victims.

The proceedings focused on a series of offences that occurred between 2015 and 2016. Perpetrators lured Polish nationals to the UK with promises of legitimate jobs, only to exploit them upon arrival. These individuals were forced into sex work while their earnings were siphoned off by their traffickers through threats of violence against them and their families back in Poland.

Over several years, investigators painstakingly gathered a wealth of evidence, including travel documentation, financial records, and CCTV footage that demonstrated the systematic nature of the offenders’ operations. Given that both the victims and perpetrators were Polish nationals, the case necessitated close collaboration between UK and Polish authorities from the outset.

In a notable outcome, following the offenders’ absconding from the UK, both were apprehended and extradited, allowing the subsequent trial to proceed. Ultimately, the court's guilty verdicts were delivered in December 2025, with sentencing decisions issued in January 2026. The offenders received lengthy prison sentences, and discussions about asset recovery from their illicit activities are in motion.

This case serves as a potent reminder of the significance of international co-operation in combating human trafficking, a crime that often spans borders and necessitates coordinated responses from multiple jurisdictions. The strong bonds forged between the UK and Poland in this field underscore the successes achievable through joint efforts against such heinous crimes.