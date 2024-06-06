CMS Luxembourg enhances dispute resolution with new partner

International law firm CMS continues its strategic expansion in Luxembourg with the appointment of Dispute Resolution Partner, Antoine Laniez. Joining from another major law firm, where he headed the Litigation and Arbitration practice, Antoine brings with him his skilled team, including experienced Senior Associate, Florence Remouchamps. Their arrival will substantially bolster our team, creating one of the most robust Litigation and Employment practices in the market.

Leveraging nearly 20 years of experience, Antoine advises a wide range of institutional clients in complex arbitration and litigation in the areas of commercial, corporate, and insolvency law. Antoine is ranked in Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, Who’s Who Legal, Leaders League and is praised as “an excellent technical lawyer who provides a terrific client service”. Antoine is one of the main local players in cross-border recognition and enforcement proceedings, particularly cases involving sovereign states. He also regularly seats as an arbitrator.

As head of the Dispute Resolution practice, he will work closely with Partner and head of Employment, Hugo Arellano, who is also an experienced litigator, to create a seamless and comprehensive client service experience, ensuring that all legal needs are met with the highest level of expertise and dedication.

Frédéric Feyten, Managing Partner at CMS Luxembourg, comments: “We're delighted to welcome Antoine and his team aboard. They are bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to our Dispute Resolution practice and will be an invaluable addition to CMS Luxembourg. It’s an important step in our firm's development, underscoring our commitment to delivering top-tier legal services across the entire spectrum of Luxembourg law.”

Antoine Laniez comments: “I am pleased to be joining CMS’s highly regarded Dispute Resolution team. My extensive experience in Luxembourg, combined with CMS's strong Dispute Resolution expertise and global footprint, positions us strategically to provide exceptional service and achieve outstanding results for our clients. I look forward to working with the team and playing an instrumental role in the development of CMS in Luxembourg”.

With the latest hires, CMS has now achieved the significant milestone of 100 employees, including 67 lawyers, reaffirming its position as a leading law firm in Luxembourg. With the promotion of investment funds lawyer, Julia Bruzzese to Partner in March this year, CMS now counts 11 Partners in Luxembourg.