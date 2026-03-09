In a significant move, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced an investigation into the private dentistry sector in the UK. This review aims to gather insights from both consumers and dental professionals regarding various concerns, particularly in relation to accessibility and price comprehension as the CMA assesses the overall functionality of the market. The urgency for this investigation stems from a marked increase in the reliance on private dental services, attributed to the growing challenges in accessing NHS treatments.

As of 2024, statistics show that one in five individuals now resorts to private dental care, prompting the CMA to delve deeper into the implications of the shifting landscape. Notably, the costs associated with initial consultations have soared by 23% over the past two years, illuminating the pressing need for the CMA's oversight.

Rebecca Hainsworth, a Partner in commercial healthcare at Browne Jacobson, highlighted, “Access to NHS dental services has become increasingly difficult since the pandemic, driven by significant post-Covid backlogs that have been exacerbated by patients presenting with more complex needs, as well as workforce constraints leading to thousands of dentists retreating from NHS contracts that may be deemed less lucrative than treating private patients.”

She further noted, “With a vast number of consumers therefore pushed towards the private sector, the CMA clearly wants to understand whether they are receiving a fair service in a competitive trading environment.” The review appears to be a response to the widening gap between NHS capabilities and the needs of the public, with many patients seeking private care as a solution.

The CMA plans to investigate whether consumers are equipped with adequate information to make informed choices regarding dental services and if there are any misleading practices at play. Hainsworth elaborated, “It will likely want to understand whether consumers are able to make educated decisions about choosing dentists and receive sufficient information on pricing, as well as whether providers are deploying anti-competitive practices or misleading patients regarding the level of treatment they require.”

This initiative aligns with the government's prioritisation of dental health within the broader healthcare framework. Recent pledges include the provision of an additional 700,000 urgent dental appointments each year and a £100 million investment aimed at encouraging more dentists to take NHS contracts.

Echoing previous CMA reviews, such as the investigation into fertility clinics, there are concerns about price transparency within the dental market linked to the constraints on NHS resources. Hainsworth remarked, “This review has echoes of the CMA’s investigation into fertility clinics, whereby escalating costs and limited NHS capacity had a knock-on effect on independent providers.” The CMA's previous findings led to significant changes in the operation of fertility clinics, with enhanced regulations around pricing and transparent practices.

Hainsworth concluded by emphasising the importance of dental practices participating in the CMA’s review, stating, “It’s therefore important that dental practices – whether high street businesses or large independent healthcare providers that deliver dental services – engage with this initial fact-finding exercise and are transparent in order to get ahead of any potential formal investigation that could be coming down the track.”

The ongoing review could reshape the private dentistry landscape, urging practices to adapt to evolving consumer expectations and regulatory parameters in a challenging healthcare environment.