CMA appoints new chief operating officer

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced the appointment of Daniel Lambauer as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective October 2024. Lambauer, who is currently the Executive Director at the National Audit Office (NAO), will succeed Erik Wilson, who is retiring after a notable tenure.

Background of the New Appointment

Daniel Lambauer brings extensive experience to the CMA from his role at the NAO, where he has been responsible for Strategy and Resources, overseeing corporate services, and serving as Chief Information Officer. His background includes a diverse career spanning academia, management consultancy, and the Civil Service. Lambauer also contributes to the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Ireland as an external member of its Audit Committee.

Role and Responsibilities

As the Chief Operating Officer at the CMA, Lambauer will oversee the Corporate Services directorate, working closely with Chief Executive Sarah Cardell. His role will involve providing organisational leadership and ensuring that the CMA meets its strategic objectives. Additionally, he will report directly to Cardell and, pending appointment by the Secretary of State, will become an executive member of the CMA Board.

Lambauer expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "The CMA’s work is crucial in helping people to benefit from great choices and fair deals, enabling businesses to innovate and thrive in competitive markets, and making the UK economy productive and sustainable. I am delighted to be joining the CMA at an exciting time as its responsibilities grow, and I am looking forward to working alongside talented and committed colleagues."

Acknowledgment of Outgoing COO

Sarah Cardell, CMA Chief Executive, welcomed Lambauer and acknowledged the valuable contributions of Erik Wilson. "I warmly welcome Daniel into this role, which is central to keeping the cogs turning on all the vital work we do for consumers and businesses. Daniel brings a wealth of experience which will benefit the CMA, and I look forward to working closely with him."

Cardell also extended gratitude to Erik Wilson, who served as Chief Operating Officer since 2020 and was an Executive Director before that. Wilson's tenure with the CMA and its predecessor, the Office of Fair Trading, has been marked by dedication and significant contributions to the organisation's mission.

Conclusion

The appointment of Daniel Lambauer marks a new chapter for the CMA as it continues to expand its remit and responsibilities. With his extensive experience and expertise, Lambauer is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the CMA's goals and supporting its ongoing efforts to ensure competitive and fair markets for consumers and businesses.