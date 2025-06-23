CM Murray LLP, a renowned specialist law firm focused on partnership, employment, and regulatory law, has announced the appointment of Emma Sangeelee as Partner. This effective change, taking place on 2 June 2025, signifies a strategic move to bolster the firm's already impressive capabilities in complex partnership and employment litigation, particularly relevant within the private equity and professional services arenas. Emma, previously a partner at Edwin Coe LLP, led the employment and partnership disputes team, bringing over 15 years of invaluable experience to her new role.

Emma is celebrated for her proficiency in navigating high-stakes partner discrimination and whistleblowing cases, as well as complexities surrounding remuneration structures, such as carried interest, and the enforceability of post-termination restraints. She has earned acclaim for her guidance to partners on negotiating partnership deeds and managing transitions into new roles, making her a significant asset to CM Murray LLP.

Clare Murray, Managing Partner of CM Murray, expressed her enthusiasm regarding Emma's appointment, stating “We are thrilled to welcome Emma to the partnership. Her deep expertise in contentious partnership and employment matters, particularly in the private equity space, aligns perfectly with our strategic focus and client needs." Clare highlighted that Emma's extensive experience would bolster the firm’s reputation as the leading choice for senior executives and partnerships facing intricate disputes and transitions.

Emma's hiring comes at a time of notable growth for CM Murray, which recently welcomed Nick Leale to its Regulatory Unit. The firm's consistent investment in acquiring top-tier talent serves to address the rising demand for expert advice in sensitive and high-value matters, showcasing its commitment to enhancing client service.

Expressing her excitement about her new role, Emma Sangeelee remarked “I am excited to be joining CM Murray LLP, a firm I have long admired for its exceptional reputation and collaborative culture. I look forward to working with Clare and the team to support clients through their most challenging partnership and employment issues.” Her appointment is integral to CM Murray's strategic vision aimed at enhancing its competencies in partnership disputes and expanding offerings to private equity clients and senior executives across various sectors.

In addition, Emma will be a speaker at the 6th Annual IFSEA Conference, where she will participate in a panel titled Dad Shift: Global Trends in Parental Leave and Their Impact on Work and Family Life, scheduled for 17 June 2025 in London. This conference offers a platform to explore contemporary issues surrounding work-life balance and the evolving landscape of parental leave policies in the professional world