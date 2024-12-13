Clyde & Co strengthens practices with key appointments

Global law firm Clyde & Co has announced two significant appointments to strengthen its London offices. Isabel Simpson will join the firm as a Data and Digital Partner on 16th December, while Charlie Robin will rejoin Clyde & Co as a partner in the firm’s Aviation Liability practice on 6th January 2025. These appointments reflect Clyde & Co’s strategic commitment to expanding its data protection, digital, and aviation practices in response to growing client needs across these sectors.

Isabel Simpson returns as Data and Digital Partner

Isabel Simpson, a recognised expert in data privacy, digital ethics, and data protection, returns to Clyde & Co after a successful stint at KPMG. At KPMG, she led the Data, Digital, and Technology practice group across the EMEA region. Isabel is well known within the insurance sector, regulatory bodies, and government circles. She also advises organisations in the banking and “BigTech” sectors on digital and online regulatory challenges.

Her rejoining Clyde & Co is part of the firm’s ongoing investment in its data protection and privacy capabilities, which have become critical as the digital and data markets continue to expand rapidly.

Mark Williamson, Partner at Clyde & Co, commented on Isabel’s return:

“Our clients understand the heightened data risks that go hand in hand with increased digital transformation and technology investment. Isabel’s return strengthens our technology, data, and outsourcing practice and allows us to continue providing the advice and support our clients are seeking as the sector evolves at pace.”

Isabel herself expressed her enthusiasm, saying:

“I am looking forward to rejoining Clyde & Co, having seen first-hand the strength of the firm’s knowledge and client service offering. At such a crucial time for the industry, I am confident that this is the right place to continue growing my data and digital practice.”

Charlie Robin boosts the Aviation Liability Practice

Charlie Robin will join Clyde & Co’s London office as a partner in the firm’s Aviation Liability practice. He returns from Kennedy’s, where he joined in 2023. Charlie brings extensive expertise in advising airlines, airports, helicopter operators, and handling agents on all facets of aviation liability and insurance. His experience encompasses everything from major loss claims to attritional claims, including subrogation, debt recovery, sanctions, and coverage issues.

His knowledge also includes advising air carriers on commercial aviation agreements, conditions of carriage, and navigating EU consumer rights legislation. Charlie’s focus spans key regions including the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

Kevin Sutherland, Partner and Head of Clyde & Co’s Global Aviation practice, praised Charlie’s expertise:

“Charlie is widely respected in the industry and brings a deep, forward-looking understanding of the aviation sector. He will be an asset to the practice as we continue to evolve in response to our clients’ needs. We welcome his return to the firm.”

Charlie himself expressed his commitment to growth, saying:

“I am excited to rejoin Clyde & Co and work with the team once again. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the aviation liability practice and building on the strong client relationships for which it is renowned.”

Expanding Clyde & Co’s global reach and expertise

Clyde & Co’s latest appointments reflect the firm’s strategic focus on sectors experiencing significant demand for specialised legal services. The firm’s Technology, Data, and Outsourcing team offers comprehensive support to clients across various industries, including retailers, insurers, financial institutions, hospitals, and governments. This team advises on all aspects of tech, data protection, cyber security, resilience, and digital operations.

In aviation, the firm’s global practice covers a wide array of issues, including regulatory matters, certification, finance, leasing, litigation, environmental challenges, and sustainability. Charlie’s return complements the team’s recent expansion with the addition of Liz Evans in New York in May 2024.

Clyde & Co’s continued investment in these strategic areas ensures that clients across different sectors and regions benefit from the expertise, insights, and commitment of a global firm dedicated to delivering exceptional service and forward-thinking legal counsel.