Clyde & Co strengthens energy regulation team

Global law firm Clyde & Co has appointed Marianne Anton as an energy regulatory partner in its London office, enhancing its services to support clients navigating the energy transition. With extensive experience in energy regulation, she will join the firm’s energy, projects and construction, and corporate divisions.

Previously with Watson Farley & Williams and a former legal advisor at Ofgem, Marianne specialises in areas such as project finance, power purchase agreements, renewables subsidies, and electricity market reform. Her international experience includes work on the Single Electricity Market in Ireland and Northern Ireland and Mexico’s electricity market reform.

Rebecca Armstrong, partner at Clyde & Co, highlighted the value of Marianne’s expertise, stating that her understanding of shifting regulatory frameworks will be crucial for clients adapting to transformative changes in the energy sector.

Marianne expressed enthusiasm about joining the firm during such a critical time for the energy industry. She emphasised the opportunities presented by evolving regulations and her commitment to supporting clients in navigating these changes while promoting sustainability.

This appointment follows Clyde & Co’s strategic expansion across Europe, with recent hires in London, Warsaw, and the UK further solidifying its leadership in the energy sector.