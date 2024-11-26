Clyde & Co strengthens energy practice

Global law firm Clyde & Co has appointed Alex Blomfield as an energy transition and carbon markets partner in its London office. The hire marks a significant boost to the firm’s capabilities in renewable energy, carbon markets, and natural capital, key areas in the global push toward decarbonisation.

Alex Blomfield, previously with Simmons & Simmons, is highly regarded in the renewable energy and carbon markets sectors. With a career spanning projects in over 70 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America, Alex brings comprehensive expertise in the development, financing, and lifecycle management of complex energy and infrastructure projects.

A Key Move for Energy Transition Expertise

Rebecca Armstrong, Joint Head of Energy at Clyde & Co, welcomed the appointment:

"Navigating the energy transition and decarbonisation requires deep sector knowledge. Alex is a fantastic addition to our full-service energy team, and we are excited about continuing to invest in and grow this practice."

Blomfield expressed enthusiasm about joining Clyde & Co, noting the firm's robust reputation and global presence:

"Clyde & Co’s strong reputation within the energy sector, as well as its global reach, makes it an exciting place to grow my practice. I look forward to helping expand the firm’s renewable energy and carbon markets capabilities and being part of a global team working at the forefront of the energy transition, carbon markets, and natural capital developments."

Expanding the Energy Team

Clyde & Co has been making strategic moves to strengthen its energy offerings. Earlier this year, the firm expanded its European energy team with notable hires, including Agnieszka Kulinska, Arkadiusz (Arek) Krasnodebski, and a team of 20 in Warsaw.

With Alex Blomfield’s addition, the firm reinforces its commitment to advising businesses, financial institutions, and governments worldwide on the full range of energy issues, from renewable energy projects to carbon trading strategies.

Leadership in Energy

Clyde & Co’s energy team continues to position itself as a leader in addressing the evolving challenges of energy transition and decarbonisation, helping clients meet ambitious sustainability goals in a dynamic global market.