Clyde & Co launches real estate team in Poland

The practice, which launched in December 2024, includes Paulina Dąbek as counsel and Maciej Kulpiński as associate.

Expanding Expertise in the Polish Market

Magdalena Szwarc-Brożyna brings nearly 20 years of experience advising real estate entities, with expertise in the acquisition, sale, and leasing of commercial, office, logistics, retail, PRS, and hotel properties. Her client portfolio includes international developers, investment funds, and regional property managers.

Commenting on the launch, partner Agnieszka Kulińska highlighted the milestone for Clyde & Co in Poland:

"Magdalena’s reputation and experience strengthen our capabilities, allowing us to better address the growing needs of clients in Poland and the region."

Szwarc-Brożyna expressed enthusiasm about the new role, stating:

"Our team is focused on efficient portfolio management, risk mitigation, and achieving business goals for real estate clients."

Team Highlights

Paulina Dąbek (Counsel): Specialises in administrative and civil law with expertise in real estate and corporate law. She advises on commercial property transactions and joint venture structuring.

Maciej Kulpiński (Associate): Focuses on real estate and corporate law, particularly in due diligence, transaction documentation, and management of commercial properties.

Clyde & Co in Poland

Since opening its Warsaw office in January 2024, Clyde & Co has expanded its presence in Poland, with nearly 50 team members specializing in energy law, dispute resolution, M&A, real estate, and banking and finance. This latest addition reflects the firm's continued commitment to strengthening its Polish operations and meeting market demands.