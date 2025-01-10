Clyde & Co expands energy and maritime practices

Clyde & Co has announced significant additions to its Energy, Marine and Natural Resources (EMNR) practice, with Sebastian Lea joining as partner in London and Clemens Hillmer leading a team in Hamburg. These appointments bolster the firm’s support for clients in marine assets, offshore energy, and transactional services.

Sebastian Lea, previously at Wikborg Rein, specialises in oil and gas projects, including LNG assets. His expertise spans upstream, midstream, and downstream projects, providing critical support for owners and operators in this sector. Will Trustram, Clyde & Co partner, highlighted the importance of Lea’s arrival, saying it strengthens the firm’s ability to guide clients through decarbonisation efforts and investments in alternative fuels.

In Hamburg, Clemens Hillmer joins from Watson Farley & Williams, bringing a team that includes Jan Mommsen and Tilman Stein. Hillmer, a specialist in asset financing and transportation transactions, expands Clyde & Co’s offerings in areas such as ship and aircraft financing, leasing, and regulatory advice on sustainable shipping.

Volker Lücke and Eckehard Volz, co-heads of the EMNR department in Germany, praised Hillmer’s expertise, noting how his transactional practice complements the firm’s advisory services.

Hillmer’s high-profile transactions include restructuring a $1 billion credit portfolio and advising on innovative financial solutions, earning him multiple “Deal of the Year” accolades.

The new hires underscore Clyde & Co’s strategic investment in its global EMNR practice, following similar expansions in Warsaw and London in 2024. With a global team of 2,700 lawyers and a growing presence in maritime law, Clyde & Co continues to solidify its market-leading position.

Photo - L-R Clemens Hillmer and Sebastian Lea