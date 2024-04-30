Clough & Willis promotes talent with new partner, associate, and solicitor promotions

Additionally, Joshua Beattie and Rafia Faruk have successfully completed their training contracts and will continue as solicitors with the firm.

Andy Herricks, who joined Clough & Willis in October last year as Head of the Corporate team, brings over two decades of experience in corporate and commercial law. His expertise lies in advising entrepreneurs and owner-managed clients across the North West on a wide range of matters, including share sales, acquisitions, complex shareholders’ agreements, and intellectual property issues.

Ryan Browne, a valuable member of the Private Client team since September 2022, has demonstrated exceptional skills in will drafting, estate administration, and other related matters.

Joshua Beattie, who initially joined Clough & Willis as a paralegal in 2020, has completed his training contract and will be contributing his expertise to the Litigation team.

Rafia Faruk, also starting as a paralegal and undertaking training alongside Joshua, will continue her role within the Private Client team, focusing on services such as drafting LPAs and wills, and estate administration.

Lee Marston, Managing Partner of Clough & Willis, commended Andy's contribution and vision for the Corporate team, underscoring the firm's excitement about his partnership. He also praised Ryan, Joshua, and Rafia for their dedication and value addition to the firm and its clients.

Andy expressed his delight at becoming a partner, highlighting the supportive environment and diverse client base at Clough & Willis. He looks forward to shaping the firm's future and contributing to its growth.

The promotions reflect Clough & Willis's commitment to recognising and nurturing talent, ensuring the delivery of exceptional legal services to its clients.