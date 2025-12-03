In a significant strategic move, Sanjay Mohan Advocates & Solicitors, a well-respected firm specialising in disputes and arbitration, will merge with Christopher & Lee Ong (CLO), a member firm of Rajah & Tann Asia. This merger, effective from 1 January 2026, unites two teams whose strengths complement each other through a mutual dedication to legal excellence and client-focused solutions.

Sanjay Mohan, who will take on the role of Head of Disputes at CLO, brings over thirty years of expertise and a strong reputation as a disputes lawyer, particularly within the construction and energy sectors. Recognised by esteemed directories like Chambers and Partners, Sanjay is noted for his involvement in high-profile arbitrations and court cases both locally and internationally. He commented on the merger, stating that “the merger represents a natural and forward-looking step combining our boutique precision and personalised service with CLO’s depth, regional resources, and institutional strength.”

This merger arrives at a crucial moment, as companies face an increase in cross-border transactions, evolving regulatory landscapes, and increasingly complex disputes. The role of arbitration has gained significant traction as the preferred dispute resolution method, particularly among international clients seeking efficiency, neutrality, and confidentiality. John Mathew, the Senior Partner in CLO’s Disputes Practice, remarked on the merger's potential, noting, “with the integration, we are elevating our disputes and arbitration capabilities to a new level, offering clients solutions that bring together legal knowledge and industry insight. It also expands our ability to anticipate risks, manage complex proceedings, and achieve the best possible outcomes for clients.”

Managing Partner Kuok Yew Chen underscored the quality of the new addition, stating, “Sanjay and team are a welcome addition to the family, not just for the skills and expertise they bring to the table, but their work ethics and principles, which clearly align with the culture and objectives of CLO and the RTA network.”

Through this merger, CLO reinforces its commitment to its clients by enhancing its legal service offerings in depth and breadth. The integration reflects the firm’s ambition to continuously elevate service standards, providing clients with solutions that marry scale with precision across a range of corporate and disputes services.