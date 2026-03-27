The City of London Law Society (CLLS) has unveiled the newest iteration of its construction law training programme, aptly named Foundations. This biennial initiative, which has been running since 2008, is specifically designed for trainees, junior solicitors, and students who are looking for a structured introduction to construction law in England and Wales. It is also beneficial for practitioners seeking to refresh their knowledge and skills in this essential field.

Scheduled to take place across five Thursday afternoons in October 2026, Foundations will cover a range of core practice areas including procurement, construction law, disputes, security, insurance, and sector-specific developments such as ESG, digital construction, and infrastructure. Each session will feature a blend of targeted presentations and interactive Q&A discussions, led by senior construction partners from prominent City law firms and other industry experts. An exciting new addition to the programme is a panel session titled “Life as a Construction Lawyer,” where experienced legal professionals will share valuable insights from their careers with attendees.

In a significant move, the Foundations programme will now be accessible to a broader audience through free online access, in addition to in-person attendance from CLLS member firms. This expansion underscores the Committee’s ongoing commitment to enhancing construction law expertise throughout the legal profession, enabling more individuals to benefit from this vital training.

The construction and infrastructure sector is an integral aspect of the UK economy and is becoming increasingly intricate, international, and regulated. The demand for legal expertise in this area is growing, particularly in domains such as building safety, the net zero transition, and digitalisation of processes. Foundations aims to provide participants with a practical understanding of the legal frameworks and issues that are currently shaping the industry.

Francis Ho, Chair of the CLLS Construction Law Committee and Partner at Charles Russell Speechlys LLP, expressed, “Training has long been a core part of the Committee’s work. Foundations is designed to provide a clear and practical introduction to construction law, drawing on the experience of leading practitioners across the City. Expanding access to the programme allows us to support a broader group of early-career lawyers and those keen to develop their expertise in this area.”

For additional information, including session details and registration, interested parties can visit the CLLS website at www.clls.org.