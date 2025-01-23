Climate targets face challenges amidst shifting political priorities

Ben Standing, Partner specialising in environmental law at Browne Jacobson, has warned of the challenges in achieving climate goals amidst growing political resistance. Speaking in the context of President Trump’s controversial climate policies, including withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement and rolling back renewable energy initiatives, Standing highlighted the broader implications for global environmental efforts.

“In a year when meeting legally-binding international climate targets appear increasingly unlikely,” said Standing, “President Trump’s list of climate-related executive orders blurs the future path for policymakers and legislators worldwide.”

He noted that resistance to green policies isn’t confined to the US. “On the international front, he is far from alone in wanting to push back on green targets. Reform campaigned at the last election on their removal, and the Conservatives have recently indicated these targets aren’t properly thought through,” he added.

This growing scepticism underscores a broader issue: even legally enshrined climate commitments can be overturned, raising questions about the balance between short-term economic gains and long-term environmental responsibilities. “Is it now a race to the bottom?” Standing asked. “With the Paris Agreement effectively redundant, other countries may lose trust in their fellow signatories to comply with reduction targets.”

Despite these challenges, Standing emphasised potential opportunities for nations like the UK to lead in the green economy. “The diminishing focus on the green economy from the US presents a glittering opportunity for the rest of the world to take its place as a market leader,” he explained. By investing in net-zero technologies and sustainable energy, countries can position themselves as global frontrunners.

However, Standing cautioned that public support is crucial for the success of environmental initiatives. “Policymakers can’t take it for granted that significant investment in the green economy will be endorsed by the public,” he said. He advocated for a strategy that combines long-term climate goals with tangible, short-term benefits such as reducing fuel poverty, lowering household costs, and improving transportation.

“Governments can harness these milestone achievements to help build momentum behind the environmental work required,” Standing concluded, urging a pragmatic approach to maintaining progress while securing public trust.