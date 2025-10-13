UK-based nonprofit The Chancery Lane Project (TCLP) announced the successful transposition of 17 climate-aligned clauses into Mexican law, following collaboration with prominent legal firms Nader, Hayaux & Goebel and Hogan Lovells. This landmark achievement was showcased at the Global Alliance of Impact Lawyers (GAIL) Summit in Mexico City, marking a critical step in making Spanish-language legal resources accessible for climate-conscious practices across Latin America.

The transposed clauses encompass key areas such as sustainability, finance, construction, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). They are designed to provide Mexican legal practitioners with practical frameworks while serving as potential models for adoption in other jurisdictions within the region. “This work is about transforming ambition into action,” said Natasha Morgan, Head of Legal Content at TCLP. “By providing climate-aligned clauses in Spanish and tailored to Mexican law, we are giving lawyers and businesses across Latin America practical tools to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Emphasising the broader implications of the initiative, Morgan noted the importance of collaboration among professionals across different legal cultures. “It’s bigger than individual clauses; it’s about building a community of professionals working together across borders and legal cultures. Seeing these clauses come to life in Mexico, after similar progress in the UK and Europe, shows the power of collective action and what we can achieve together.”

Under the leadership of Nader, Hayaux & Goebel, the clauses have been tailored for accuracy and local relevance, promoting the idea of community-led advocacy within the region. Yves Hayaux du Tilly, a partner at Nader, Hayaux & Goebel, remarked on their unique position as the only Mexican law firm with a foothold in London and the role they have played in facilitating this transposition. “In this case, our longstanding collaboration with TCLP has allowed NHG to lead this ambitious project, opening the door for all Spanish-speaking countries to access actionable, climate-aligned clauses. We are proud to stand as part of a global movement of conscious counsellors, building bridges between Mexico, the UK, and Europe in this collective effort and transformative journey to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable economy.”

Mauricio Llamas, Partner of Hogan Lovells, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the initiative's significance for the Latin American legal landscape. “It was a privilege for the Firm to collaborate alongside a group of talented and dedicated lawyers in the Mexican transposition of climate clauses for The Chancery Lane Project. This initiative not only showcases the growing momentum for climate-conscious in Latin America but also reflects a deep commitment from Mexican legal practitioners to drive sustainable change. We look forward to seeing these clauses adopted across sectors.”

TCLP’s ongoing commitment to accessibility aims to ensure the availability of climate-aligned legal solutions in local languages, adaptable to diverse legal frameworks globally. This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to assist legal professionals in incorporating TCLP’s model clauses into local contexts. The organisation is also exploring the integration of legal tech to facilitate this transition, aiming for a scalable impact that addresses specific local needs.

The significance of these Mexican transpositions extends beyond local boundaries, building on TCLP’s expanding international outreach. In the previous year, the organisation aided in the transposition of climate clauses in various countries, including Japan, Germany, the United States, Italy, and Australia. The expansion reflects a growing recognition of the necessity of climate-conscious practices in the global legal community, offering tools like due diligence questionnaires, ESG-oriented remuneration, and other essential elements for promoting sustainability in the legal realm.