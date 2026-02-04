Clifton Ingram has fortified its specialist property litigation abilities through the acquisition of PainSmith Solicitors, a firm well-regarded for over 24 years and founded by Marveen Smith. This strategic move not only enhances Clifton Ingram’s offerings but also ensures that PainSmith's dedicated clientele continues to receive high-quality legal support. The integration of PainSmith's advanced landlord and tenant knowledge is particularly timely, given the ongoing complexities and regulatory shifts pervading the property sector.

Marveen Smith established PainSmith with a hands-on and practical approach, after initially pursuing a career in accountancy. She was inspired to transition into law due to its dynamic problem-solving nature and the direct interaction it involved with people. The core philosophy guiding PainSmith has always been that handling landlord and tenant law requires a blend of technical acumen with clear and empathetic communication. Over the years, PainSmith has garnered a strong national reputation, providing advice not only to landlords and tenants but also to letting agents and property professionals across England and Wales. Marveen’s committed personal service has resulted in the firm growing primarily through referrals, with many clients remarking that contacting PainSmith feels more like “phoning a friend” than reaching out to a legal firm.

The integration with Clifton Ingram marks a thoughtfully orchestrated succession plan initiated by Marveen. She expressed her belief in delivering excellence within landlord and tenant law, stating “I have always believed in doing one thing well.” Marveen is optimistic that merging with Clifton Ingram will allow her team to maintain its client service standards while also broadening the legal expertise available to their clients.

In reflecting on her achievements as a founder, Marveen highlighted her pride in nurturing young talent, with numerous professionals who trained at PainSmith becoming qualified solicitors. Jonathan Foulds, Managing Partner at Clifton Ingram, echoed enthusiasm about the acquisition, noting “We are delighted to welcome Marveen, her team and her clients to Clifton Ingram.” He highlighted that the move aligns with a long-term strategy focusing on specialist legal expertise, especially as landlord and tenant law increasingly requires nuanced understanding.

Foulds underscored the growing complexity within the field, saying “Clients need advice that is not only technically sound but also practical and commercially realistic.” The inclusion of PainSmith’s expertise within Clifton Ingram equips the firm to meet evolving demands while delivering the personalised service that clients cherish. As regulatory frameworks continue to shift, Clifton Ingram is well-positioned to adapt and thrive in the future, ensuring that it offers not just legal support but a genuine partnership in navigating the intricacies of property law.