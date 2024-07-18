Clifton Ingram strengthens Commercial Property Services with new partner appointment

Daniel brings with him over 20 years of extensive experience in both residential and commercial property transactions, enhancing the firm's capabilities to meet growing client demands.

Daniel York's career includes expertise in secured lending transactions, multi-million-pound refinances, and leasehold property management. His arrival marks a strategic move by Clifton Ingram to further elevate their Commercial Property services amid an expanding client base.

Clifton Ingram, recognised in the Legal 500, operates as a leading full-service firm across Wokingham, Farnham, and Reading. The firm has seen significant developments in its property division this year, notably with the acquisition of Wokingham's Sloan Solicitors in January 2024.

Jonathan Foulds, Partner and Head of Commercial Property at Clifton Ingram, expressed enthusiasm about Daniel's appointment, stating, "We are excited to have Daniel join our team and look forward to the expertise and enthusiasm he will bring to our firm. His extensive experience and expertise complement the senior level capabilities we have at Clifton Ingram, ensuring we can continue to deliver top-tier legal services to our growing client base."

In addition to Daniel York's appointment, Clifton Ingram has promoted two team members, bringing the total number of partners to 13. This strategic expansion underscores the firm's commitment to sustained growth and excellence in providing optimised legal services within the local community.