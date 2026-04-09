New findings from the Law Firm Marketing Club reveal a significant shift in client attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal sector. A recent UK-wide survey conducted in the last quarter of 2025 indicates that clients are generally open to AI, particularly when it enhances legal research capabilities. The research suggests that most clients perceive AI as a supportive tool for lawyers instead of a replacement for professional judgement. However, their comfort level varies significantly depending on the application of AI, with noticeable unease regarding its use in case management and administrative tasks.

Katchr, a sponsor of this year’s research, underscores that the findings indicate a cautiously accepting stance among clients towards AI. They highlighted the importance of law firms demonstrating responsible application and oversight of technology. LFMC Community Manager Laura Lack emphasised the potential pitfalls for firms that take AI acceptance for granted: “The real risk for law firms lies in assuming that AI adoption is automatically acceptable, without tailoring how it is used and explained to individual clients.” She added that transparency and a client-focused approach to AI deployment would foster trust, contrasting with firms that rely on generic messaging.

As the legal landscape evolves at breakneck speed, understanding client needs and expectations is increasingly critical. The report entitled "What Do Clients Want, Need and Expect? 2026" explores real client experiences with 642 participants across the UK. While familiar expectations remain, the expression of these desires is evolving, especially as a younger demographic takes the lead in utilising legal services. The rising demands for digital access, transparency, and convenience must be balanced with the human touch that clients still value.

The research highlights that first impressions continue to play a crucial role, with phone calls leading as the primary point of contact at 43%. A significant 82% of respondents rated their initial impressions of law firms as good or brilliant. Yet, the report stresses that maintaining that positive experience throughout is essential. Many clients reported losing confidence when firms became disinterested or less engaged after initial contact.

Another key finding relates to how clients choose a law firm in 2026. Trust, access, and confidence in legal professionals drive client selection. Although traditional factors continue to hold weight, an emerging hybrid experience is vital. Clients want a blend of personal contact with digital convenience, especially those under 45. The importance of having a strong online presence, including positive reviews and easy website navigation, cannot be overstated, especially for newer clients who increasingly prefer to manage their legal matters remotely.

This comprehensive research serves as a timely reminder for law firms to adapt to changing client expectations around AI and overall service delivery, ensuring that they not only meet but exceed the evolving standards of modern legal practice