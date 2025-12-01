ClearBank, the enabler of real-time clearing and embedded banking, has appointed Angela Roberts as Group General Counsel to lead its legal and governance functions. With over 20 years of experience in senior leadership and board positions within global financial services firms, Angela brings a wealth of legal and regulatory expertise. Her role will be pivotal as ClearBank pursues its ambitious growth plans following its acquisition of a European banking licence in 2024.

Angela’s notable regulatory experience includes serving as a working group chair of the FCA Financial Services Consumer Panel. In this capacity, she provided advice and challenged the FCA on policy development regarding consumer and small business interests. “I am excited to join ClearBank at such a transformative time for the business,” Angela noted. “The evolving regulatory environment across the UK and Europe presents both challenges and opportunities for innovation, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to support ClearBank’s ambition and help drive its next phase of growth.”

Mark Fairless, CEO at ClearBank, expressed his enthusiasm for Angela’s appointment, stating, “Angela’s extensive expertise and her passion for building high-performing, values-driven teams are a perfect fit for ClearBank’s vision. I am delighted to welcome her to the Group Executive team.” Her strategic insight and commitment to excellence will be crucial as ClearBank navigates an evolving landscape while ensuring it continues to deliver innovative and compliant solutions for its clients.