Clear Strategic Vision for Competition Enforcement

In a significant speech at King’s College London, Juliette Enser, interim Executive Director for Competition Enforcement at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), outlined the CMA’s strategic approach as the UK nears the 25th anniversary of the Competition Act 1998. Enser highlighted the CMA’s commitment to supporting economic growth, deterring harmful conduct, and ensuring markets remain open and competitive. She emphasised that a robust competition enforcement strategy is crucial to a thriving UK economy.

Three Key Strategic Aims

Enser outlined three core strategic aims guiding the CMA's enforcement efforts:

Driving Growth through Competition Deterring Anti-Competitive Conduct Keeping Markets Contestable and Open

Driving Economic Growth through Competition

Enser stressed that competition is vital to driving innovation, efficiency, and low prices. She pointed to the CMA’s commitment to removing obstacles that hinder growth. One notable example is the intervention in the construction sector, where over £136 million in fines were imposed across six cartel cases. These actions helped maintain competitive costs for large infrastructure projects, such as NHS developments.

She also acknowledged the benefits of pro-competitive collaborations, where cooperation among firms can drive innovation and efficiency while remaining within legal boundaries. Enser stated that the CMA aims to strike a balance, supporting initiatives that contribute positively to the economy.

Deterring Anti-Competitive Conduct

The CMA's enforcement strategy aims to prevent anti-competitive behaviour that damages consumers, businesses, and the economy. Enser outlined both punitive and preventative measures, highlighting that financial penalties and disqualifications for company directors serve as robust deterrents. She mentioned the Procurement Act 2023, which will introduce mandatory exclusions from public tenders for cartelists, as a critical upcoming measure.

Enser pointed out that deterrence measures ripple through entire industries, warning companies against future anti-competitive practices. She highlighted that over the last decade, approximately £600 million in penalties had been levied against companies that breached competition laws.

Maintaining Open and Fair Markets

Enser's third strategic point focused on ensuring a level playing field, which is crucial for fostering innovation and fair competition. She emphasised the CMA’s commitment to competition enforcement in digital markets. The intervention with Amazon and Meta is an example of enforcing commitments to maintain fair competition.

However, Enser also addressed issues beyond digital giants. She referred to the case of Education Software Solutions Ltd (ESS), where schools were locked into restrictive contracts. The CMA's intervention secured binding commitments that allowed schools more flexibility in choosing software providers, demonstrating the CMA's commitment to open markets that benefit consumers and businesses.

Proactive Engagement and Collaboration

The CMA’s strategy prioritises engagement with businesses, moving away from a reactive approach reliant solely on complaints. Enser stressed the value of “working collaboratively and having open communication” to prevent anti-competitive practices. She highlighted how this approach had led to significant savings in public procurement, such as NHS cost reductions of around £400 million.

The CMA uses leniency programmes to encourage companies to self-report anti-competitive activities, ensuring that “the interests of consumers and businesses remain protected.” Enser also pointed to tools such as warning letters, advisory guidance, and public communications that drive compliance and encourage whistleblowing.

Strategic Focus Areas

Public Procurement: Tackling bid-rigging practices to save public funds, particularly in construction and pharmaceuticals.

Leveraging AI and data science to improve detection and enhance cost efficiency in procurement. Labour Markets: Addressing practices that restrict worker mobility while supporting legitimate collective bargaining.

Investigating sectors like TV production, broadcasting, and consumer goods. Pricing Algorithms: Reinforcing accountability for algorithm-driven pricing outcomes.

New guidelines clarify that companies remain liable if pricing algorithms result in illegal practices. Exclusionary Conduct: Protecting consumers and competition by addressing contracts that limit business rivalry, such as EV charging infrastructure exclusivity.

Collaboration Across Borders

Enser concluded her speech by highlighting the CMA’s commitment to domestic and international cooperation. She pointed out that “cooperation across borders is essential to effective competition enforcement.” This includes partnerships with public authorities and enforcement teams within the UK and collaboration with EU and US competition authorities to tackle cross-border cartels.

Juliette Enser’s speech outlined a forward-thinking CMA strategy that focuses on proactive engagement, robust deterrence, and strategic prioritisation. The CMA is committed to adapting to the changing landscape by leveraging technology, prioritising key enforcement areas like procurement, labour markets, and pricing algorithms, and fostering pro-competitive initiatives that drive economic growth. The overarching mission remains to promote competition in a transparent and collaborative environment that benefits consumers, businesses, and the UK economy, ensuring that competition enforcement serves the collective interest of all stakeholders.